Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.73 Million Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 234,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 83,902 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period.

DMB stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

