Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

NYSE BYM opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

