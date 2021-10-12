Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 106,647 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,661 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 116.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

FREL opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57.

