Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 76,852 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 347.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,852 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

PFXF stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

