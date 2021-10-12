Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $1,438,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,877 shares of company stock valued at $35,798,211 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.63. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

