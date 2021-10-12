Numeraire (NMR) Price Reaches $44.29 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $451.64 million and $34.91 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $44.29 or 0.00079800 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00221116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00094711 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,374 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,843 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

