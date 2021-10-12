Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NUW traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $17.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.