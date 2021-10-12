Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:JFR remained flat at $$10.12 on Tuesday. 4,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,942. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

