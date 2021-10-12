Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of JRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

