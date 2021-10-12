Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of JRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $10.03.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
