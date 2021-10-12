Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NIQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 20,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,240. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

