Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $11.97.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
