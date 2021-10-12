Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $48,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.