Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

JRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 68,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,962. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

