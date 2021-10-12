Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NXQ opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $17.18.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.