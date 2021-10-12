Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NXQ opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

