Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

NSL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,961. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.