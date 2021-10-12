Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 4,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 757,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 101,332 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,332,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JTA remained flat at $$11.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 21,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,709. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

