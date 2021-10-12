nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.42. 636,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.30 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

