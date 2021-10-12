NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Update

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the September 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS NSFDF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.61.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

