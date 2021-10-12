O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

