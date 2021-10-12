ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OBSV. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 844,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 39,940 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 165,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ObsEva by 448.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $313,000. 31.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

