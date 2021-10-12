OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 85.2% in September

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OERLF remained flat at $$10.75 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. OC Oerlikon has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.