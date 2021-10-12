OceanEx Token (OCE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $156,503.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

