Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $861.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $262,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

