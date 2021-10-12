OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,248 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.49. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.