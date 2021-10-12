OI (NYSE:OIBRC) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Head to Head Comparison

OI (NYSE:OIBRC) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OI and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI 0 0 0 0 N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OI and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI N/A -35.27% -2.89% Shenandoah Telecommunications 80.93% 1.29% 0.38%

Volatility & Risk

OI has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OI and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI $1.80 billion N/A -$2.04 billion N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 7.04 $126.72 million $0.05 621.80

Shenandoah Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OI.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats OI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OI

Oi S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It provides a portfolio of communication products that include regular fixed and mobile telephony services, data transmission (including broadband), ISP and other services. The Company provides its services to homes, small, medium and large corporate users, government agencies and other telecommunication companies. Oi S.A., formerly known as Brazil Telecom S.A., is based in Brazil.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

