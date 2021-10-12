Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $257.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.