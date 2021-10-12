Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:ODC opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

