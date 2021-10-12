OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $27.34 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $27,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $60.36. 142,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,658,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

