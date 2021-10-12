ON (NYSE:ONON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Williams Capital initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

ON stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. ON has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $40.80.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.