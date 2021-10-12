Ontology Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $160.17 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $815.23 million and approximately $160.17 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00099317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.04 or 0.00426669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012985 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027990 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.