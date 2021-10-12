Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after acquiring an additional 205,768 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock worth $42,850,042. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

