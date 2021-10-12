Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 198.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 63.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

