Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.12). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million.

OPNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OPNT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

