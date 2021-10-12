OptionRoom Price Reaches $0.16 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $2.04 million and $262,193.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00057067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00119060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.49 or 1.00151168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.90 or 0.05903171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

