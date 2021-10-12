ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,498,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

