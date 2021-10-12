ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Down 3% Following Analyst Downgrade

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $26.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $15.00. 1,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 257,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORIC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 133,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 108,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $600.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

