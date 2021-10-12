Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 56.9% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 240,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

