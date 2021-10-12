Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.