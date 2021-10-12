PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $32.37

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.37, but opened at $34.14. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 22,507 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after buying an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $95,064,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
