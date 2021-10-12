PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $32.37

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.37, but opened at $34.14. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 22,507 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after buying an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $95,064,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.