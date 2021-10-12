PAID Network (PAID) Hits One Day Volume of $911,020.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $43.42 million and approximately $911,020.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00062562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00123598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,090.31 or 0.99705827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.29 or 0.06156332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

