Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.05. 13,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,109. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $502.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

