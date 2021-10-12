Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,006 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,453,000 after buying an additional 1,130,016 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,442. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

