Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 5,811 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 850.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

TTD traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.56. 35,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

