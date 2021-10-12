Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 270 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

