Parisi Gray Wealth Management Trims Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. 35,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,075. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

