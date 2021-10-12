ParkinGo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $524.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,456.47 or 1.00241913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00060630 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001166 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001789 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00488466 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

