PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 576 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $261,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. 43,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

