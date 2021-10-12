PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 970,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NVO stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,817. The stock has a market cap of $229.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.