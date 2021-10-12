PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.37. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,024. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $155.15 and a 52 week high of $229.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.65.

