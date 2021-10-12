PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $451.63. 7,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The stock has a market cap of $199.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

