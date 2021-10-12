PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,765,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.32.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $629.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84. The company has a market cap of $278.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $571.51 and a 200-day moving average of $535.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

